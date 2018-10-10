Who are YouTubers Jacksepticeye and Wiishu and why have they split up?

YouTube star Sean McLoughlin, who is better known to more than 20 million subscribers as Jacksepticeye has confirmed his split from long-term girlfriend and Danish social media influencer Wiishu.

The 28-year-old regularly shared intimate details about his relationship with Wiishu from their home in Brighton, as well as comedy sketches and gaming commentary.

The couple have been together for around three years.

Sean has also played video games with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Ryan Reynolds.