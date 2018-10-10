- ITV Report
Who are YouTubers Jacksepticeye and Wiishu and why have they split up?
YouTube star Sean McLoughlin, who is better known to more than 20 million subscribers as Jacksepticeye has confirmed his split from long-term girlfriend and Danish social media influencer Wiishu.
The 28-year-old regularly shared intimate details about his relationship with Wiishu from their home in Brighton, as well as comedy sketches and gaming commentary.
The couple have been together for around three years.
Sean has also played video games with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Ryan Reynolds.
The Irish YouTube star shared a message on social media over the break-up with Wiishu - real name Signe Hansen - which read: "It’s hard for me to say this but a couple of months ago Signe and I went our separate ways.
"This was not an easy decision to make."
Signe also shared a message on social media which revealed "it hurts a lot to leave someone you love and I was in a lot of emotional pain."
The 23-year-old also has her own YouTube channel with more than 450,000 subscribers and revealed she would try her "very best to create content for you guys even if it's going to have to be in different surroundings".
She asked fans to respect both her and Sean's privacy.