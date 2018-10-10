Woman who spent £16 million in Harrods named as first person investigated under new 'suspicious wealth' orders

A woman who spent £16 million in Harrods is the first person to be investigated under the UK's new Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs).

Zamira Hajiyeva, wife of a jailed Azerbaijani banker, has been named after losing a High Court battle to remain anonymous.

Under the newly-introduced UWOs, people with "suspicious" wealth - such as those with suspected links to organised crime or corruption - are required to prove the origin of their money.

In Ms Hajiyeva's case, this includes a £16 million spending spree in Harrods between 2006 and 2016 and the purchase of an £11.5 million home in Knightsbridge in 2009.

A second multi-million pound property is also being investigated.

Her husband, Jahangir Hajiyev, was the former head of state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2015.

He was subsequently jailed for 15 years over fraud and embezzlement charges.