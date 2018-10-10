The decorators transforming bedrooms to change young lives as they help mental health sufferers in the community

Treatment for mental health can range from medication to cognitive therapy, but two decorators have embarked on another way to help young sufferers. For Cyle Carth and Nick Lynch of Good Guys Decorating, the term "clean house clear mind" is more than a cliche. They use profits from their regular jobs to transform the bedrooms of disadvantaged young people for free. And they believe it can provide foundations for positive change. The ethos of their company ties in with this year's theme for World Mental Health Day of "young people and mental health in a changing world".

By carrying out paid decorating jobs they are able to 'give back' and offer free decorating to those in need. Credit: ITV News

The firm's idea is that by providing a better living space for disadvantaged kids, they can inspire young people to play a greater role close to home. "Our business has a community aspect to it," Nick explained to ITV News. The duo from South London said it has had an instant impact. The first person to receive Cyle and Nick's help was an unemployed 17 year old, "living in pretty grim conditions", who had attempted suicide twice and had been sectioned twice.

The men said their first teenage client was living in 'pretty grim conditions'. Credit: ITV News

"Once we'd finished the room, we got a call two weeks later and he had actually gone on and got himself work," said Nick. Cyle said he had noticed the transformation first hand. "If you could see how much he blossomed - I have to say - from the start of the job to the end of the job, and how much he came out of his shell, I felt like he was a different person from start to end," he said. He added: "The results, they are priceless."

The teenager's bedroom after the makeover. Credit: ITV News

The efforts of the Good Guys to help their community come in sharp contrast to their early lives in and out of crime. Both were troubled youngsters and they attribute their new path to a local community centre, Carney's, who Cyle said offers them "unconditional" long-term support. The community centre's co-founder George Turner says the success stories are "the parts we enjoy the most" amid a spate of shocking attacks on his doorstep. Five people who attend the centre were knifed to death last year and another was shot in the start of 2018.

George Turner, of Carney's Community, has mentored Cyle and Nick. Credit: ITV News

So George singles out the decorators as "an inspiration" for others to follow. "When we see people like Cyle and Nick, who come from a real tough situation and that are so mentally strong that they're able push themselves through it and come out of the other end as real successful members of society, that's the bits we have to hold on to," he said.

Carney's Community Centre in Battersea supports many lives in south London. Credit: ITV News