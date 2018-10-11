Donald Trump's UK visit cost police £18m

The police operation for Donald Trump’s visit to the UK is estimated to have cost nearly £18 million, it has emerged.

This is more than four times the cost of former president George W Bush's state visit to London in 2003 which totalled nearly £4.1 million, according to the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir John Stevens.

Thousands of officers were deployed to cover Trump's three-day trip in the largest mobilisation since the 2011 riots.

Sara Thornton, who chairs the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said it was a "significant operation" with the US President visiting four force areas and protests taking place in many others.