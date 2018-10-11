- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump's UK visit cost police £18m
The police operation for Donald Trump’s visit to the UK is estimated to have cost nearly £18 million, it has emerged.
This is more than four times the cost of former president George W Bush's state visit to London in 2003 which totalled nearly £4.1 million, according to the former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir John Stevens.
Thousands of officers were deployed to cover Trump's three-day trip in the largest mobilisation since the 2011 riots.
Sara Thornton, who chairs the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said it was a "significant operation" with the US President visiting four force areas and protests taking place in many others.
She said: "Nearly every force supported the operation with nearly 10,000 officers deployed from all over the country, performing over 26,000 shifts.
"The full cost of the operation is still being worked out but an early estimate is nearly £18 million.”
Ms Thornton said all forces reported "high demand" at the time of the visit in July, which coincided with increased demand and calls linked to the World Cup, hot weather and numerous events and festivals.
The senior officer added: "These demands affected local policing to differing degrees across the country with the host forces most impacted.
"The majority of forces had to cancel officers’ rest days and extend the length of their shifts.
"Despite the challenges, the hard work of officers and staff made sure that the public were kept safe throughout."
Making his first visit to the UK as President, Mr Trump held talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and met the Queen at Windsor Castle, before travelling to Scotland where he played golf at his family’s Turnberry resort.