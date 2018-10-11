- ITV Report
Two astronauts make emergency landing after booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station fails
Two astronauts from the US and Russia have made an emergency landing after a booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed after launch.
Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’s Alexei Ovchinin lifted off as scheduled at 2.40pm local time from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz booster rocket.
They were to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours later but the booster suffered a failure minutes after the launch.
Russian space agency says astronauts are in good condition after emergency landing in Kazakhstan.
Search and rescue crews are heading to the landing site.
Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to post-Cold War lows over the crisis in Ukraine, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote, but the two countries have maintained cooperation in space.
- How the launch unfolded