Brexit-voting Hull paints different picture two years on

Two years ago Hull voted overwhelmingly for Brexit, many with the hope of turning the clock back to a better, more prosperous time.

But with March 2019 fast approaching, the picture across the city appears to be shifting.

Some people are not quite so sure about the UK's departure from the EU and what it will entail.

Mark Harrison is one of those who voted to leave, but is now ambivalent.

"I think I have changed my mind if I'm being honest with you," he told ITV News.

"I think we should never be frightened that we've made a mistake, rethinking and going again."