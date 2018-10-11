Bright in the East with heavy rain in the West

Western areas are likely to see some heavy rain at times through the day, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder or strong gusty winds. However, in the east it will be dry, bright and warm after early showers clear.

This evening clear skies in the west this evening, but rain arriving in the east. Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds in the west, with severe gales. Drier in the east.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: