Consumers may see ‘immediate, ‘catastrophic’ effect with no-deal Brexit – Which?

Millions of consumers could face “immediate” and “catastrophic” consequences in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the watchdog Which? has said.

The consumer group said the Government’s preparations for a no-deal exit suggested a reduction in consumer rights and choice as well as price hikes that would have a “direct and hard” impact in areas ranging from travel to food and energy.

The watchdog, which based its conclusions on its assessment of the Government’s technical notices in preparation for the event of a no-deal Brexit, online forums and surveys, said two in five people did not understand the potential implications of a no-deal scenario.

In its report – Brexit no deal: a consumer catastrophe? – Which? says: “Our latest consumer research shows that most people are unprepared for what ‘no deal’ would mean in practice – and many do not understand how it would have multiple impacts across so many aspects of their daily lives.

“When the everyday repercussions and Government’s plans on issues such as food and medical supplies were explained to people in our research, many people were shocked and questioned why they had not been made aware of the implications sooner.”

A survey for the watchdog found three quarters of people thought it was likely a no-deal Brexit would lead to higher prices for food and other items (76%) and delays at the border for travellers and holidaymakers (75%).