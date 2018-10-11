Drivers ‘twice as likely’ to break down due to potholes than 12 years ago

Drivers are more than twice as likely to break down due to hitting a pothole than 12 years ago, according to new research. In the 12 months to the end of September, RAC patrols attended 14,220 breakdowns likely caused by potholes, including incidents with damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels. The firm’s Pothole Index – which is a long-term indicator of the health of the UK’s roads – stands at 2.63, meaning drivers are more than 2.5 times as likely to suffer a pothole breakdown than they were in 2006.

The Asphalt Industry Alliance warns that one in five local roads in England and Wales is in a poor condition and the frequency of road resurfacing has declined. A recent RAC survey of 1,808 motorists found that the state of local roads is now their top overall concern, up from 33% in 2017 to 42% in 2018. Some two-thirds (66%) of those polled said the condition of local roads had deteriorated in the past 12 months.

TRANSPORT Potholes Credit: PA Graphics