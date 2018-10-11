Losses on Wall Street ripple through Asia as stocks slump

Asian markets were broadly lower on Thursday after Wall Street slumped on a heavy selling of technology and internet stocks.

Japan’s benchmark fell by an unusually wide margin of 3.9% and China’s main index lost 4.3%.

Markets in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia recorded similar declines.

Investors are wary of possible further US interest rate hikes, which will raise the cost of corporate borrowing and could drag on economic growth.

The US Federal Reserve recently raised short-term interest rates for the third time this year, with one more expected before the year ends.

Strong economic data and a positive outlook from Fed officials have led to a sell-off in US Treasury bonds, particularly longer-term ones, sparking concerns about even higher interest rates.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the Fed “is making a mistake” with its campaign of rate increases.

“I think the Fed has gone crazy,” he charged.