Man killed as Hurricane Michael slams into Florida

At least one person has died after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph. Supercharged by abnormally warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Category 4 storm crashed ashore in the early afternoon near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases. After it ravaged the Panhandle, Michael barrelled into south Georgia as a Category 3 hurricane — the most powerful ever recorded for that part of the neighbouring state. It later weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, and there were reports it spawned possible tornadoes in central Georgia.

Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with winds of 155 mph Credit: Douglas R Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

In north Florida, Michael battered the shoreline with sideways rain, powerful gusts and crashing waves, swamping streets and docks, flattening trees, shredding awnings and peeling away shingles. It set off transformer explosions and knocked out power to more than 388,000 homes and businesses. A Panhandle man was killed by a tree that toppled on a home, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anglie Hightower said. But she added emergency crews trying to reach the home were hampered by downed trees and debris blocking roadways. The man was not immediately identified. Damage in Panama City was extensive, with broken and uprooted trees and power lines down nearly everywhere. Roofs were peeled off and homes split open by fallen trees. Twisted street signs lay on the ground. Residents emerged in the early evening to assess damage when rains stopped, though skies were still overcast and windy. Vance Beu, 29, was staying with his mother at her apartment, Spring Gate Apartments, a small complex of single-story wood frame apartment buildings. A pine tree punched a hole in their roof and he said the roar of the storm sounded like a jet engine as the winds accelerated. Their ears even popped as the barometric pressure dropped. “It was terrifying, honestly. There was a lot of noise. We thought the windows were going to break at any time. We had the inside windows kind of barricaded in with mattresses,” Mr Beu said.

Kaylee O’Brian weeps inside her home after several trees fell on it during Hurricane Michael Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

Kaylee O’Brien was crying as she sorted through the remains of the apartment she shared with three roommates at Whispering Pines apartments. Four pine trees had crashed through the roof of her apartment, nearly hitting two people. Her one-year-old Siamese cat, Molly, was missing. “We haven’t seen her since the tree hit the den. She’s my baby,” Ms O’Brien said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In Apalachicola, Sally Crown rode out the storm in her house. The worst damage — she thought — was in her garden. Multiple trees were down, but after the storm passed, she drove to check on the cafe she manages and saw breathtaking destruction. “It’s absolutely horrendous. Catastrophic,” Ms Crown said. “There’s flooding. Boats on the highway. A house on the highway. Houses that have been there forever are just shattered.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Governor Rick Scott announced soon after the powerful eye had swept inland that “aggressive” search and rescue efforts would get under way as conditions allowed. He urged people to stay off debris-littered roads. “If you and your family made it through the storm safely, the worst thing you could do now is act foolishly,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.