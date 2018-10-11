Medicinal cannabis to be prescribed from November, Sajid Javid reveals

Cannabis products will be available for prescription by doctors to patients from November 1, it has been announced.

Sajid Javid rescheduled the products, relaxing rules around the circumstances in which they can be given out, after considering expert advice.

Several high-profile cases, including that of young epilepsy sufferers Alfie Dingley and Billy Caldwell who rely on cannabis oil, also convinced the home secretary to force through the change.

The new regulations will apply to England, Wales and Scotland.

Alfie's mother, Hannah Deacon, was one of many campaigners to welcome the move.

She said: "Today is a momentous day for every patient and family with a suffering child who wish to access medicinal cannabis.

"We urge the medical world to get behind these reforms so they can help the tens of thousands of people who are in urgent need of help."