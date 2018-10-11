'I might be the most bullied person in the world': Melania Trump reveals her experience of online bullying

First lady Melania Trump said she thinks she is “the most bullied person” in the world based on what “people are saying” about her.

Mrs Trump also said there are people in the White House that she and President Donald Trump cannot trust but added that some of them “don’t work there any more”.

The Trump administration has dealt with numerous staff departures and an anonymous senior official’s newspaper op-ed critical of the president.

Mrs Trump was interviewed during her recent Africa trip by TV network ABC, which aired portions on Good Morning America.

She promoted her Be Best initiative, which tackles online bullying. The president frequently attacks people on Twitter.