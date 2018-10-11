Modern art and literary classic feature in royal wedding order of service

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have added an unusual addition to their traditional Order of Service – a piece of modern art.

The final page of the wedding service booklet, which will be handed to the 850 guests gathered in St George’s Chapel, features an image of Here, a mixed media on canvas from 2018 by American abstract artist Mark Bradford.

Another work by Bradford, Helter Skelter I, which used to belong to tennis star John McEnroe, sold for £8.7 million in March, the highest auction price achieved by a living African American artist.

Art-loving Eugenie is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Other personal touches by the couple include a reading from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby, emblematic of the Jazz Age of the 1920s.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister and maid of honour, will deliver the passage, which is a description of enigmatic Jay Gatsby’s smile and said to capture both the theatrical quality of his character and his charisma.