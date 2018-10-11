Gunshot wound passenger found dead after car crashes into pedestrians

A man has died after being discovered with a gunshot wound in a car that had crashed into pedestrians, according to police.

A silver Mercedes collided with people on foot and other vehicles in Uxbridge Road, Hayes, west London, on Thursday afternoon.

A man inside the car was then found with a suspected gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police, who were called at 2.43pm, said no pedestrians or other motorists were seriously hurt.