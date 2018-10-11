Patisserie Valerie to shut down without 'immediate' cash injection following discovery of financial 'black hole'

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie is set to cease trading "immediately" unless it receives a cash injection.

The news comes following the discovery of a major black hole in its finances.

Parent company Patisserie Holdings made the admission on Thursday after being slapped with a winding up petition over unpaid taxes and unearthing potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities a day earlier.

Patisserie Holdings said: "The company, in conjunction with its professional advisers, has during the last 24 hours, undertaken further investigation into the financial status of the company.

The company added: "The board has now reached the conclusion that there is a material shortfall between the reported financial status and the current financial status of the business.

"Without an immediate injection of capital, the directors are of the view that that is no scope for the business to continue trading in its current form."