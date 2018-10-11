Pettigo: Irish village at centre of Brexit border conundrum

Brexit negotiations have continually stalled on the question of the Irish border.

When you visit the rural village of Pettigo, which straddles both the Republic and Northern Ireland, you can appreciate the difficulties.

Cut in half, a customs border once ran through people's gardens in Pettigo.

For Bridget Britton, her property runs over the two different countries.

"For me to go to my garden in the north, I would have to go from Eire to Northern Ireland," she tells ITV News.

"That's no bother now because the customs hut is closed, but if the customs hut was open I would have to report to them that I was going to go for my potatoes."