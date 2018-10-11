Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding carriage procession route

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds will take part in a royal carriage procession through Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married on Friday 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Their route will give the public gathered in the town a chance to see the couple following the wedding ceremony.

According to Buckingham Palace, they will travel from St George’s Chapel through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along Cambridge Drive.

To avoid replicating Prince Harry and Meghan's carriage route, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will not head up the Long Walk to the Castle.

The public will be able to see the couple on Castle Hill, the High Street and Park Street in the town.

Around 1,200 members of the public have been given balloted invites to the castle's Lower Ward, as have charity representatives, children from Eugenie's old schools, and royal household staff.