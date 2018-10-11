Princess Eugenie: It was love at first sight with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie says it was love at first sight when she met her husband-to-be Jack Brooksbank.

The pair met while holidaying in Switzerland at the home of a mutual friend when they first caught one another's eye.

"It was love at first sight," Princess Eugenie told This Morning.

Brooksbank and Eugenie "just stared at each other" upon their first meeting in the mountains.

"And I thought 'what a silly hat' and I thought 'who's that?' and then you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous," Eugenie explains.

The impact of the meeting was so great on Eugenie she phoned her mother, Sarah Ferguson, to tell her of momentous occasion.

"I think I rang my Mum that night and was like 'I've just met this guy Jack' and that was it I think, and this is how it started.

"And I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy and I really want him to like me, too' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and I was like 'right, he likes me'."

When asked by Eamonn Holmes to describe each other in three words, Brooksbank said Eugenie was a "bright shining light".

While she needed a few extra words to describe her husband-to-be: "Jack is the kind of guy, who when you're lost at a party and you can't find anyone to talk to and you start panicking and you need help, he'll walk in and he'll make everyone feel so special, and he'll scoop you up and he'll talk to you and he'll make you feel a million dollars and that's you, you're so humble and generous."