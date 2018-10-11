Remote island gets 24-hour electricity

A remote British island has been given 24-hour electricity for the first time. Fair Isle, a three-mile-long island halfway between Orkney and Shetland, previously had access to power only between 7.30am and 11.30pm via a wind turbine and diesel generators. Now, a £3.5 million new renewable electricity system which went live on Friday means the 55 islanders will have a round-the-clock supply. Fair Isle Electricity Company (FIEC), which led the project, hopes it will attract more residents and businesses. The energy boost comes from a combination of three wind turbine generators, ground-mounted solar panels and battery storage.

FIEC director Robert Mitchell said: “As an important project in a fragile rural area, having reliable renewable power will make a huge difference now and in the future, and we hope that it will encourage more people to come and live on the island. “It also provides a great opportunity for more businesses to start here. “The new energy system will be cleaner and greener and will reduce reliance on expensive diesel, hence making living costs more sustainable. “It’s an ambitious project and is another step in ensuring that the community of Fair Isle continues to thrive.”

