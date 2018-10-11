Parents accept award for ‘skateboard hero’ son Ignacio Echeverria killed after confronting London Bridge attackers

Those who fought against the London Bridge terror attackers were among those who received honours at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Ignacio Echeverria was posthumously awarded The George Medal for "confronting armed terrorists in order to protect others at London Bridge".

His parents accepted the award from the Queen at the Palace.

After the ceremony, his father Joaquin Echeverria Alonso said the day was a “special moment but very emotional” for him and his wife Maria Miralles De Imperial Hornedo.

“To recognise the courage of my son, he will be remembered. He was a generous man and he helped when it was necessary", he said.