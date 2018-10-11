- ITV Report
-
Parents accept award for ‘skateboard hero’ son Ignacio Echeverria killed after confronting London Bridge attackers
Those who fought against the London Bridge terror attackers were among those who received honours at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Ignacio Echeverria was posthumously awarded The George Medal for "confronting armed terrorists in order to protect others at London Bridge".
His parents accepted the award from the Queen at the Palace.
After the ceremony, his father Joaquin Echeverria Alonso said the day was a “special moment but very emotional” for him and his wife Maria Miralles De Imperial Hornedo.
“To recognise the courage of my son, he will be remembered. He was a generous man and he helped when it was necessary", he said.
Mr Echeverria, a 39-year-old banker, was killed as he tried to help a woman being attacked.
He became known in the media as a 'skateboard hero' as he tried to fight off terrorists using his skateboard.
Eight people were killed and nearly 50 injured as terrorists mowed people down with a car and went on a stabbing rampage before they were shot dead by police on June 3 2017.
Three police officers who responded to the terror attack have also collected awards.
PC Wayne Marques, who was stabbed repeatedly as he fought off terrorists at London Bridge on June 3 last year, was awarded the George Medal alongside Metropolitan Police officer, Charles Guenigault.
Constable Leon McLeod of the British Transport Police has also received the Queen's Gallantry Medal.