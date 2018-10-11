Storm Callum set to bring 70mph gales and up to 160mm of rain tomorrow

After one last burst of summer the weather has now started its downward slide for the rest of this week.

Western Britain is already under the influence of a cold front which has brought cloudy and wet conditions so far today, whilst eastern parts hang onto the warmer and brighter weather one more day.

Tonight there’ll be a brief respite as the cold front clears east into the North Sea. For a time it’ll be dry and clear, however, before dawn Storm Callum will bring a more persistent spell of wet and windy weather.

The winds will pick up and there’ll be gales down many western coasts, with top gusts expected to reach 70mph in Western Scotland, the closest area to the centre of the low pressure.

There’ll also be some heavy and persistent rain falling onto fairly saturated ground after the rain that fell last weekend. It means southern parts of Wales especially are at risk of being flooded.

Here an Amber Warning is in place all day. Quite widely 40 - 80mm rainfall is possible, but locally 160mm could fall on the highest ground.

Eastern parts of Britain will fair better tomorrow. Although it’ll be somewhat cloudier, it’ll be much drier with a fresh breeze.