Three fighting for their lives after M4 crash

A serious collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a minibus in Berkshire has left three people fighting for their lives.

Thames Valley Police say the incident happened at 12.20pm on the M4 on Thursday between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 13 at Chieveley.

Both sides of the motorway were closed, allowing three air ambulances to land at the scene.

The stretch of motorway eastbound is set to remain closed for many hours with traffic being turned around but it has been re-opened westbound.

Those stuck in the congestion near the scene of the crash have been told to stay in their vehicles.