Turning very wet and windy as Storm Callum approaches

Tonight: Clear skies in the west this evening, but rain arriving in the east. Overnight, heavy rain and strong winds in the west, with severe gales. Drier in the east.

Friday: Heavy rain and strong winds for most of the UK, with only parts of southeast England staying dry. Severe gales are likely on exposed hills and coasts in the west.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Strong winds and heavy rain Saturday, although staying dry and warm in the southeast. Sunday drier, brighter and cooler, but showers in the north/west. Monday becoming unsettled from the west.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: