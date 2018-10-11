Vegetable growers report low yields and possible shortages – here is why

Some vegetables could be in short supply in the new year and crops are down almost across the board, growers have warned, after the year’s extreme weather caused low yields.

Is the scorching summer to blame?



Yes, but not entirely. The problems started as early as February when planting of the earliest crops was delayed by freezing temperatures that stretched into March with the arrival of the Beast from the East. Then April was exceptionally wet and temperatures ranged from minus 8 degrees for some farmers to 28C in the space of a month. May was glorious, but little did farmers know that it wouldn’t rain again until the end of August.

Which crops are affected?



Leek and parsnip growers have both said they think low yields could lead to shortages in the new year, but carrots, brassicas, onions and potatoes are all expected to be smaller than usual or in smaller numbers, or both.