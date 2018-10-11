What the papers say – October 11

Proposals to make businesses publish their ethnicity pay gap are on several of Thursday’s front pages, along with Brexit ructions and Strictly Come Dancing. The Times leads with the consultation on plans to force private companies and public sector employers into revealing their ethnicity pay gap.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail also picks up the story, reporting that the inequality-fighting measures mirror changes designed to expose the gender pay gap that became law earlier this year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May is setting out the plans after the Equality and Human Rights Commission warned just 3% of firms measure their ethnicity pay gaps, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mrs May’s bid to win the backing of her Brexit “war Cabinet” for a so-called back-stop plan that will keep Britain in a customs union with the EU until a trade deal is struck.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports on a threat by the DUP that they will vote against the Government’s Budget if she does not change her plan for the Irish border.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Strictly celebrity Seann Walsh and dance partner Katya Jones’s television apology for kissing leads The Sun.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian carries a report on failures in the migrant detention system.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A police marksman told an inquest he shot Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood dead as he believed “he was going to kill me”, the Daily Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with speculation that James Murdoch will take over as chairman of Tesla from Elon Musk after the SpaceX billionaire was told to step down by regulators.