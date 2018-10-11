Where can you watch the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married on Friday. Credit: Royal Family

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married on Friday 12 October in front of several hundred guests in Windsor - and watched by many more globally. Here's everything you need to know about where and when you can catch the second royal wedding of the year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married at the same venue as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Credit: Twitter/Duke of York

What time does it begin?

The Queen’s 28-year-old granddaughter will wed drinks executive Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 11am on Friday October 12. The wedding service traditionally lasts an hour, and will feature a personal prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, said the wedding service will be a mix of "traditional and modern".

Eugenie and Jack met on a skiing trip two years ago. Credit: Instagram/royalfamily

Where will it be broadcast?

The royal wedding will be broadcast on ITV and will be the focus of an extended This Morning special called This Morning At The Royal Wedding. Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host the show live from Windsor, which will start earlier at 9.25am and run until 12.30pm. The ceremony inside the chapel will also be broadcast in full. If you do not manage to catch the live broadcast, ITV will be showing a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration, at 8pm on Friday.

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle will once again host a royal wedding. Credit: PA

Where can you see the procession?

The newlyweds' carriage procession will travel through Windsor town centre after the ceremony, but the couple will not head up the Long Walk to the Castle like Harry and Meghan did. The public will be able to see the couple on Castle Hill, the High Street and Park Street in the town. About 1,200 members of the public have been given balloted invites to the castle's Lower Ward, as have charity representatives, children from Eugenie's old schools, and royal household staff.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will not be riding up the Long Walk as Meghan and Harry did. Credit: PA

Who will the guests be?

Some 850 guests, 200 more than at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, will be packed into St George's Chapel for the royal celebration. The Queen and the royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes, are expected to be there, although the Duchess of Cornwall is a notable absentee. Celebrity guests are yet to be confirmed, but those expected include former Take That singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field - whose daughter will be one of the bridesmaids. Other stars rumoured to be attending include singer Ellie Goulding, supermodel Cindy Crawford, David and Victoria Beckham, Harry's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, model Cara Delevingne, singer James Blunt and wife Sofia Wellesley, and George and Amal Clooney.

The Clooneys are rumoured to be attending. Credit: PA

Who will be in the wedding party?

Mr Williams' six-year-old daughter Theodora is one of several bridesmaids, which include Princess Charlotte, 3, Zara and Mike Tindall's four-year-old Mia, Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla and Eugenie's goddaughter, Maud Windsor. Keeping the youngsters in check will be Maud's mother - and sister of Claudia - Sophie Winkleman, while Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will be her maid of honour. The Queen's youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and 10-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants. Future king, five-year-old Prince George, will be a page boy alongside Louis de Givenchy - the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe. The groom Jack has asked his brother Thomas to be his best man.

850 guests are expected to fill St George's Chapel. Credit: PA

Is there a post-wedding party?