Will the DUP risk bringing down Theresa May?

Maybe I was wrong (words I probably don’t say enough).

I thought the DUP would be fairly pragmatic about the terms of the “backstop” designed to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland till a permanent solution is found (stop smirking).

So when I learned that the draft backstop deal agreed on Tuesday by UK and EU officials contained “only” a requirement for additional physical checks in and around the Irish Sea on agriculture and food, I thought the DUP could probably live with that.

How so?

Well there are already such checks. And what is being proposed was simply an increase from 10% to 100% in checks on livestock and foods to verify them as healthy and conforming to EU standards.

It didn’t look to me like the great betrayal the DUP fears most, viz the creation of a NEW border between the mainland of GB and NI.

Would the DUP really want to pull the rug from under Theresa May and risk a general election over a few more cattle and sheep inspections?

What I had not appreciated is that it is not just the physical border that worries the DUP. It is the mooted conceptual one.

What is an anathema to the unionist party is the proposed constitutional change - namely that for as long as the backstop was in operation, Northern Ireland would be part of the EU single market, subject to all its rules and regulations (and privileges) when Great Britain would not be.

It is of little comfort to the DUP that the EU has made clear there will not be checks AT THE BORDER on goods flowing from GB to NI to verify they conform to EU standards - and all such checks would be done effectively by electronic self-certification in the workplace or marketplace.

The very idea NI businesses could be subject to different rules and regulations to mainland GB businesses is a step too far for the DUP - especially since this would also mean NI not getting access to free-trade deals negotiated by Westminster with the likes of the US and Australia.

Now the problem with this principled opposition by the DUP to NI staying in the single market, even when the reality of it is “de-dramatised” in the manner proposed by Michel Barnier - the EU’s chief negotiator - is that I struggle to see a compromise.