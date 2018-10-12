30-stone man banned from local fast food restaurants as officials urge action on Britain's growing obesity crisis

A 30-stone man from Middlesborough has been banned from his local fast food restaurants.

Darren MClintock, known to his friends as Dibsy, has hired a personal trainer to help him shed the pounds - and his methods involve more than just the treadmill.

As well as putting the 27-year-old through his paces, the trainer has banned takeaways from serving him by handing out shocking posters that state: 'Save Dibsy. Obesity is Killing Him'.

Dibsy has lost nearly 2st in less than a week and he is delighted with the results.

"It's absolutely amazing isn't it? Unbelievable to lose a 1st and 11lb in five days is phenomenal," he told ITV News.