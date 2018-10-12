Everything you need to know about booking a holiday post-Brexit

Lots of things are up in the air as we wait to see how the UK leaves the European Union in March next year.

But with summer 2019 quickly approaching those booking their holidays are still left asking a lot of questions.

How will it affect prices, will duty free still be available, will you still get free health cover abroad - and is it really possible that planes may not fly?

ITV News Consumer Producer Jade Liversidge talks you through everything you need to know about travelling beyond Brexit.