Camilla in line for Highland dancing performance at new pavilion

The Duchess of Cornwall will watch a display of Highland dancing on a second day of engagements in Aberdeenshire.

Camilla has been invited to the performance at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, near the Royal Family’s home at Balmoral.

The park is home to a new heritage centre named in honour of her husband Charles, whose title in Scotland is the Duke of Rothesay.

Her visit comes on the day Princess Eugenie is to marry Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Around 850 guests are expected to gather in the historic surroundings where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed five months ago.