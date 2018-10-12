Princess Eugenie's wedding bouquet following in long royal tradition

Princess Eugenie’s wedding bouquet contains an evergreen shrub plucked from the private retreat of Queen Victoria.

The floral arrangement has sprigs of myrtle taken from the terraced walls of Osborne House, the Isle of Wight home of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The flowering plant was first carried by the queen’s eldest daughter Princess Victoria when she married in 1858, and has formed part of a regal tradition ever since.

The white-and-green bouquet also consists of the sweet-scented but poisonous lily of the valley, which was used in both the Queen’s Coronation bouquet and in the Duchess of Cambridge’s for her wedding.