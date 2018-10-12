Princess Eugenie's wedding flowers to be vibrant display of autumn colours

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will marry on Friday. Credit: PA

The wedding flowers in St George’s Chapel will reflect the "rich and vibrant tones of autumn", Buckingham Palace has revealed. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have chosen floral designer Rob Van Helden to decorate the historic venue. Foliage and flowering branches, sourced locally from Windsor Great Park - the site of the York family home - have been combined with roses, spray roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries.

The designs will also include Liquid Amber trees, also known as American sweet gum trees, which turn brilliant yellow, orange and red before they shed. "The designs will reflect the rich and vibrant tones of autumn," a palace spokeswoman said. Mr Van Helden said: "It has been the greatest privilege and honour to create the flowers for Princess Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day. "Her Royal Highness has been very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme.

