Global businesses suspend ties with Saudi Arabia amid reports journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have been murdered

Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia, heaping pressure on the kingdom to explain what happened to dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi who disappeared after visiting its consulate in Istanbul.

British billionaire Richard Branson on Friday suspended business links with Saudi Arabia amid reports that Jamal Khashoggi may have been killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey's capital.

“What has reportedly happened in Turkey around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, if proved true, would clearly change the ability of any of us in the West to do business with the Saudi government,” Branson said in a statement.

Branson, founder of Virgin Group, says he will suspend his role as director in two tourism projects in Saudi Arabia while an investigation takes place. He is also pausing discussions about Saudi investment in space companies Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit.