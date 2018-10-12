‘Nothing left’ after Hurricane Michael’s rampage on Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael’s pounding waves and winds have obliterated row after row of beachfront homes after the Category 4 hurricane slammed ashore on the Florida Panhandle. Recovery is just barely beginning from the catastrophic destruction even as a downgraded Michael spreads high winds, rains and flash flooding misery as far away as Virginia. At least three deaths were blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental US in over 50 years, and by early Friday it was not over yet: a tropical storm long after Wednesday’s landfall, Michael stubbornly kept up its punch while barrelling up the south-east. While forecasters said Michael was gradually losing its tropical traits, a new chapter would begin as an extra-tropical storm, predicted to intensify with gale force winds once it starts cross out into the Atlantic.

Linda Marquardt rode out the hurricane with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach. When their house filled with surging ocean water, they fled upstairs. Now their home is full of mud and everywhere they look there is utter devastation in their Florida Panhandle community, with roofs lifted off of buildings and pine trees snapped in 155 mph winds. The destruction in this and other communities dotting the white-sand beaches is being called catastrophic — and it will need billions of dollars to rebuild. “All of my furniture was floating,” said Ms Marquardt, 67. “A river just started coming down the road. It was awful, and now there’s just nothing left.”

An entire neighbourhood in Mexico Beach was wiped out by Hurricane Michael Credit: Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP

In North Carolina’s mountains, motorists had to be rescued from cars trapped by high water. High winds toppled trees and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Flash flooding also was reported in the big North Carolina cities of Charlotte and Raleigh. All told, more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power. Meanwhile, thousands of National Guard troops, law enforcement officers and rescue teams still had much to do in Florida’s Panhandle, the hardest hit area. Families living along the Panhandle are now faced with a struggle to survive in a perilous landscape of shattered homes and shopping centres.

Boats lay among the debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael Credit: Chris O’Meara/AP

In one community, Panama City, most homes were still standing, but no property was left undamaged. Downed power lines and twisted street signs lay all around. Aluminium siding was shredded and homes were split by fallen trees. Hundreds of cars had broken windows. The hurricane damaged hospitals and nursing homes in Panama City, and officials worked to evacuate hundreds of patients.

