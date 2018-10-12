Pageboy takes a tumble on way in to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

One pageboy took a royal tumble on his way in to St George's Chapel for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

With VIP guests holding on to their hats in the blustery conditions there were shouts of "oh" when Louis de Givenchy, aged six, appeared to lose his footing.

He was quickly back on his feet and on his way inside.

Louis is the son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe. The couple are friends of Princess Eugenie and her new husband.

The trip was picked up on social media, with some people relating to similar incidents when they were young.

Melissa Rose tweeted: "There is actual footage from high school of a band concert back in the day where you can clearly see me fall over on stage after tripping over one of the microphone wires. The video was then played for my entire band class."