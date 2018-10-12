Patisserie Valerie saved by £20 million cash injection

In the mean time the group will look to raise £15 million by issuing new shares.

Patisserie Holdings chairman Luke Johnson is offering the money in loans in an effort to keep the company afloat.

Patisserie Valerie is set to be rescued by a £20 million cash injection.

Mr Johnson, a serial entrepreneur, is the largest shareholder in Patisserie Holdings with a 37% stake.

Funds raised through the share placement will be used to pay back around half the money loaned by Mr Johnson, as well as to meet outstanding liabilities including the £1.14 million bill owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

In a statement issued to the market on Friday afternoon, Patisserie Holdings said the loans would enable it to continue trading for the "forseeable future".

The company said earlier this week that it had found a major black hole in its accounts.

Patisserie’s finance director Chris Marsh has since been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

According to ITV News' Business and Economics Editor, Joel Hills, the scale of the accounting scandal looks to be in the region of £40 million.

A stock market announcement by Patisserie Holdings said: "The loan is for a three-year term and made on an interest-free/fee-free basis and will be secured in due course".

The proceeds from the share placement will be used to pay amounts owed to the likes of HM Revenue & Customs and trade creditors.

It has also been earmarked for "general working capital purposes and committed capital expenditure," Patisserie Holdings said.