Princess Eugenie to marry Jack Brooksbank in royal wedding at Windsor Castle

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will wed at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie will marry tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank at a lavish ceremony in Windsor today. Eugenie, who is ninth in line to the throne, will say her vows at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in May. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be among an 850-strong congregation of celebrities, royals and VIPs. In a television interview ahead of the wedding, Princess Eugenie said "it was love at first sight" when she met her husband-to-be, while Mr Brooksbank paid tribute to his future wife, calling her a "bright shining light". Princess Eugenie told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford from ITV's This Morning show, which will be screening the ceremony live, that her "humble and generous" husband-to-be had the ability to "make everyone feel so special".

Proud father the Duke of York will walk his 28-year-old daughter down the aisle. Mother of the bride Sarah, Duchess of York - who spent years as an outcast from the royal family following her split from Andrew - will also take centre stage for the high profile royal occasion. Her former father-in-law Philip is said to have never forgiven "Fergie" for the scandal she caused when she was caught in the infamous "toe-sucking" incident, having her feet kissed by financial adviser John Bryan in 1992. The couple's Order of Service revealed Jack will not be wearing a ring and Eugenie will not promise to obey her husband. A Gaelic Blessing will be sung by the choir, and Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform Bach's Ave Maria. Maid of honour Princess Beatrice - Eugenie's older sister - will read an extract from F Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, will officiate over the vows and give the address.

The mother of the bride 'Fergie' and Prince Andrew split in 1996. Credit: PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a starring role among the young helpers, along with Zara and Mike Tindall's four-year-old Mia and Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla. Stars expected to attend the second royal wedding of the year include David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, former Take That singer Robbie Williams, supermodel Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding. Mr Brooksbank works as a drinks executive for Casamigos tequila, which was founded by Clooney and Crawford's husband Rande Gerber. Criticism has been levied at the estimated £2 million security bill, which falls to the taxpayer, for Eugenie's wedding. The policing costs will have been increased by the 1km carriage ride the couple will make through the town after the ceremony.

The wedding is at the same venue where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married. Credit: PA

But Princess Eugenie, who is not a working royal, and Mr Brooksbank will not head up the Long Walk like Harry and Meghan, instead taking a shorter route back to the castle. Erdem is the favourite to have designed Eugenie's wedding dress, with other suggestions including Suzannah and Stella McCartney. The Queen is hosting an afternoon reception afterwards in the castle, while an evening party is expected at the York family home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. About 1,200 members of the public have been given balloted invites to the castle's Lower Ward, as have charity representatives, children from Eugenie's old schools, and royal household staff.