Princess Eugenie speaks out about showing 'people your scars' as she shares wedding day with charity

The couple will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, with members of the public and charity representatives on the guest-list for the grounds.

The Queen's granddaughter has invited representatives from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust to attend her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Ahead of her big day she spoke of the importance of showing "people your scars" as she paid tribute to the hospital which performed surgery on her back as a child.

Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 years old and received treatment at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, undergoing a successful operation to straighten her spine.

Ahead of her big day, the royal reflected on the surgery and the importance of the charity during an interview with ITV's This Morning.

She told host Eamonn Holmes: "I'm patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that.

"So that's one really important one.

"But separate to that, other organisations that are there, it's just very important that they get a chance to be honoured for the work that they do constantly, so it's lovely that I can share this special day with them."

The princess is also patron of the European School of Osteopathy, a world-renowned provider of undergraduate and postgraduate level osteopathic education.