Princess Eugenie's wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos

The dress, designed by by British-based Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, features a neckline which folds. Credit: PA

Princess Eugenie requested her wedding dress be designed with a low back as a tribute to the hospital where she had a childhood scoliosis operation. The dress, designed by by British-based Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, features a neckline which folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train, Buckingham Palace said. The low back feature was specifically requested by Eugenie, who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis, a spokesman added. The princess has spoken of the importance of showing "people your scars" and is a patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal.

The Duke of York walks his daughter Princess Eugenie down the aisle for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 years old and received treatment at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH), undergoing a successful operation to straighten her spine. The Queen’s granddaughter invited representatives from the RNOH NHS Trust to attend her wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, with members of the public and charity representatives on the guest-list for the grounds. Ahead of her big day, the royal reflected on the surgery and the importance of the charity during an interview with ITV’s This Morning. She told host Eamonn Holmes: "I’m patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday, but it’s a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this.

Princess Eugenie requested a low back for her wedding dress following an operation on her back when she was 12. Credit: PA