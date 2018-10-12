Storm Callum: 30,000 homes left without power as UK hit with 76mph winds and heavy rain

Storm Callum has begun lashing parts of the UK with winds up to 76mph and torrential rain, prompting warnings of flooding and travel disruption.

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as Storm Callum sweeps across Ireland.

Western Power Distribution said more than 950 homes have been left without electricity in south-west England and nearly 100 were without power in south Wales.

Some flights were cancelled at Cardiff and Exeter Airports on Friday morning, while rail passengers in Wales and the South West of England were warned of disruption to services due to high winds.

The Met Office has warned heavy rainfall moving in from the South West could present a risk to life and issued a 36-hour amber warning for Wales.

Network operator ESB has reported multiple faults across the Irish Republic on Friday morning, with counties Cork, Kerry and Donegal among the worst hit.