No deal Brexit could result in UK losing free trade agreements with more than 70 non-EU countries

The UK will lose free trade agreements with more than 70 non-EU countries with no deal. Credit: PA

Britons face being barred from their Netflix and Spotify accounts if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal next March. The warning came as the government released the last batch of technical papers outlining scenarios and preparations in the event of a no deal Brexit agreement. Among them was the stark forecast that the UK would lose free trade agreements with more than 70 non-EU countries around the world. The countries – which account for 12% of the UK’s total trade – are covered by around 40 EU free trade agreements delivering preferential tariffs and enhanced market access.

A total of 104 such papers have now been released by the Department for International Trade (DIT). New guidance covers areas ranging from the regulation of pesticides, trading in electricity, rail transport and consumer rights, while another warned that the UK export trade in rough diamonds could be totally halted by a no-deal Brexit.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We have now published over 100 technical notices, giving individuals, businesses, public bodies and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) information and guidance in the unlikely event of no deal. “Securing a good deal with our EU partners remains our top priority. But, if the EU doesn’t match the ambition and pragmatism we’ve showed, we have the plans in place to avoid, mitigate or manage the risk of no deal – and make a success of Brexit.” But shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Government’s no-deal planning won’t reassure anyone. Ministers have barely scratched the surface of what would need to be done in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.