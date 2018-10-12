UK Weather Forecast: Very wet and windy for many today.

Today:Mainly dry, bright, warm and windy in southeast England. Very windy elsewhere with gales in the west and north. Spells of heavy rain at times, with persistent heavy rain in parts of northwest England, Wales and southwest England.

Tonight:Warm tonight. Some places will stay dry, but heavy rain will continue in northern England, Wales, southwest England and parts of the Midlands. Windy in northern Scotland and southern England.

Saturday:Windy for many, although winds lighter across the north at first. Heavy rain will affect northern, western and central parts, but staying dry and very warm in the southeast.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Strong winds and heavy rain clearing Sunday. Turning dry in the east, sunshine and showers in the west. Cooler. Gradually turning wetter and windier from the west early next week.