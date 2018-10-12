- ITV Report
Usain Bolt scores twice on first start for Central Coast Mariners
The fastest man alive has started to prove his doubters wrong by scoring a brace on his first start for Central Coast Mariners.
In a friendly against Macarthur South West United, he sparked into action in the second half scoring two goals in 12 minutes.
And of course, there was a celebration to match his finishes – the iconic lightning bolt pose for the first goal; and a Fortnite-inspired dance for his second.
The match ended 4-0 to the Mariners and the Jamaican will be hoping to continue his form to secure a professional contract with the A-League outfit.
He hopes to sit down with the coaching staff next week to discuss his future.
“My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling,” Bolt said - bizarrely in an interview while the match was still being played.
“I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving. I'm keen to be a Mariner and get into the team.”
The eight-time Olympic champion has long-harboured an ambition to play football professionally for his beloved Manchester United.