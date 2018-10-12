Usain Bolt scores twice on first start for Central Coast Mariners

In a friendly against Macarthur South West United, he sparked into action in the second half scoring two goals in 12 minutes.

The fastest man alive has started to prove his doubters wrong by scoring a brace on his first start for Central Coast Mariners.

And of course, there was a celebration to match his finishes – the iconic lightning bolt pose for the first goal; and a Fortnite-inspired dance for his second.

The match ended 4-0 to the Mariners and the Jamaican will be hoping to continue his form to secure a professional contract with the A-League outfit.

He hopes to sit down with the coaching staff next week to discuss his future.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling,” Bolt said - bizarrely in an interview while the match was still being played.

“I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving. I'm keen to be a Mariner and get into the team.”