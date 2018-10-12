Westminster attacker Khalid Masood lawfully killed, inquest finds

Khalid Masood was shot dead during the attack.

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was lawfully killed at the end of his car and knife rampage, an inquest has found. A jury came to its conclusion after two hours and 22 minutes of deliberation, bringing to a finish an inquest that has lasted two weeks. Masood, 52, was shot three times by a politician's bodyguard after he killed four people and stabbed to death PC Keith Palmer. The Muslim convert had hired an SUV to mow into pedestrians, leaving 29 people injured around the Westminster Bridge area on March 22 last year. He then crashed into railings at the Houses of Parliament where he used knives to continue the attack, fatally injuring PC Palmer. The attack was only stopped when the bodyguard rushed to the scene and shot Masood. Following the finding, Scotland Yard described criticism of deputy commissioner Sir Craig Mackey during the inquest as "abhorrent". He came under fire after telling jurors that he stayed in his car during the rampage.

Masood was shot shortly after stabbing PC Palmer. Credit: PA

The jury, consisting of seven men and four women, added a short narrative of the events when delivering their finding. They found that Masood was intent on inflicting "serious harm" when he stormed through the gates to the Palace of Westminster. He had been issued with verbal warnings but "continued to move toward the close protection officers at speed" before he was shot, the jury said. Earlier, Coroner Mark Lucraft QC had directed the jury to return a lawful killing verdict as the bodyguard believed it was necessary to open fire in defence of himself and others. Along with PC Palmer, Andreea Cristea, Kurt Cochran, Aysha Frade and Leslie Rhodes were all killed in the attack They were found to have been unlawfully killed.

The five victims of the Westminster attack: Andreea Cristea, Kurt Cochran, Aysha Frade, Leslie Rhodes and Keith Palmer.

The inquest heard dramatic accounts of how unarmed police officers and members of the public fled after Masood killed Pc Palmer and continued to advance, clutching bloodied foot-long knives, intent on targeting more officers. His rampage was stopped by a close protection officer identified only as SA74, on site to act as bodyguard to a government minister. The officer shot him three times with a Glock pistol after Masood continued to run forward at him, despite shouted warnings to "get back". SA74 gave an emotional account of how the drama unfolded, pausing during his evidence and his voice wavering as he recalled: "I was certain that something terrible was happening." "I saw a large black male running purposefully towards me. He was carrying two large knives and I could clearly see that they were covered in blood," he told the Old Bailey. "He was going to kill me."

The 52-year-old was a Muslim convert.

After the inquest, Commander Basu said he "welcomed" the findings that Masood had been killed by security officers. He described the officers who approached Masood as showing "great courage", and praised PC Nick Carlisle, who handcuffed the attacker while he lay prone, fearing he may be wearing a suicide vest. "My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families and loved ones who have been left devastated by their loss," Commander Basu said. "They have all endured terrible suffering as a result of one individual's barbaric actions."

Sir Craig Mackey had come under fire for his actions.