What the papers say – October 12

Criticism of the Government’s flagship welfare reforms, the royal wedding and judges’ pay are on Friday’s front pages. Chancellor Philip Hammond plans to ditch a proposed cut to income tax in order to put extra money into Universal Credit, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On the other hand the Daily Express reports a Treasury minister insisted the Government aims to keep taxes “as low as possible”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says the Conservative Party faces a row over the controversial roll-out of Universal Credit after Sir John Major warned of a poll tax-like public backlash.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile The Times reports that charities and companies working with Universal Credit claimants have been “gagged” in a bid to avoid public criticism of the Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads with the start of works to enable the M26 in Kent to be turned into a potential lorry park to deal with a no-deal Brexit amid concerns there could be delays at the nearby port of Dover.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Judges could be in line for an annual pay rise of almost £60,000 in a move which could spark fury among public sector workers, the Daily Mail reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with Princess Eugenie ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The NHS is facing its worst winter crisis, hospital bosses are warning, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mirror leads with admissions by the Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle Sr, about his earlier life.