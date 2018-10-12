Why Irish backstop will decide PM’s fate

I’ve been saying for days that provision in NI Brexit backstop keeping UK in customs union would be "temporary" but would not have a legally binding end point. A negotiated Brexit, and Theresa May's survival, hinge on whether her ministers and MPs can live with this paradox.

Oliver Robbins and May will try to reconcile this contradiction by persuading the rest of the EU to sign up in the separate political declaration that a future commercial relationship between the UK and the EU will deliver "frictionless, tariff-free trade" between UK and EU.

If they succeeded this would mean backstop would become redundant, because border between NI and ROI would be kept open by other means than membership of customs union.

But...there are two substantial defects with this cunning plan.

First, the EU will never give a blanket pledge to deliver an end-state to the UK as beneficial as being in customs union without UK adhering to all the conditions of customs-union membership (the ones May and her government spurn, like a ban on doing free trade deals with other countries).