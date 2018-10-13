£50 note to remain part of UK currency as 'new, more secure' version ends uncertain future

The last crop of fifties was introduced in 2011. Credit: PA

The £50 note will remain part of UK currency after a “new, more secure” version of the highest-value note in England was announced. It will be printed on the thin, flexible plastic material polymer after the Turner £20 note is issued in 2020, the Bank of England said on Saturday. The last crop of fifties was introduced in 2011 and its future was uncertain after concerns were raised about it being used for money laundering and tax evasion.

But The Treasury said the next batch will scupper criminals by being much harder to forge. A decision over what character will adorn the note will be made following public suggestions. First introduced in 1981, there are currently 330 million £50 notes in circulation, with a combined value of £16.5 billion, the Treasury said.