Call for Britain to impose sanctions over Saudi journalist’s disappearance

Former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind has called for Britain to impose sanctions against Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of a Saudi journalist.

Sir Malcolm said the UK Government should work with its allies to punish Riyadh, following claims Jamal Khashoggi was murdered while visiting the Gulf kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

If other countries refuse to take part, Britain should consider taking unilateral action, he added.

He told BBC’s Newsnight: “If the current Crown Prince remains in power for the indefinite future, then in the first instance the United Kingdom must work with the United States, France and other countries to see if there can be a combined response, a punishment of some kind, of sanctions of some kind.

“If the United States was not willing to take part then the United Kingdom has to consider action that it will take in its own name.”