Couple at centre of ‘gay cake’ fight urge Christians to take their stand

Judges unanimously agreed the bakery had objected to the message and not the messenger.

Last week, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Ashers Baking Co had not discriminated on grounds of sexual orientation, religious belief or political opinion in declining to decorate a cake with the message “Support Gay Marriage”.

The couple at the centre of the Supreme Court free speech ruling in the “gay cake” case have urged other Christians to “take their stand”.

Shortly after the ruling, Ashers’ general manager Daniel McArthur and his wife Amy spoke to The Christian Institute, a charity which supports Christians facing LGBT discrimination cases.

In the interview, the McArthurs admit that the public nature of the case had been difficult, but say they have been comforted by the knowledge that they had done nothing wrong.

Amy McArthur said: “I would say to other Christians to not be afraid, to take your stand for God’s word because he is so faithful and he will bring you through it.

“The past four years has really strengthened my faith in God, his comfort and strength and peace – for that alone it would’ve been worth it.”

Daniel McArthur said: “This judgment carries so much weight because it guarantees free speech for Christians all over the UK.

“People ask you ‘was it worth it, going through all this?’ and I answer them ‘absolutely yes’.

“We knew we were doing what God wanted us to do and we believe we’ve been following his will.

“The hardest thing was when other Christians told you they thought you weren’t doing the right thing bringing it through the courts.”

On Wednesday, in the UK Supreme Court announcing the court’s decision, its president Lady Hale said: “This conclusion is not in any way to diminish the need to protect gay people and people who support gay marriage from discrimination.

“It is deeply humiliating, and an affront to human dignity, to deny someone a service because of that person’s race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, religion or belief.

“But that is not what happened in this case.”